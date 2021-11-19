University of South Carolina announces tuition freeze for 2022-2023 academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The University of South Carolina announced plans to freeze tuition systemwide for the fourth year in a row.

The cost of tuition will be held at the same rate for the 2022-2023 academic year. On the Columbia campus,undergraduate tuition will remain $6,344 for in-state resident students and $16,964 for out-of-state students.

Previously, the university has announced tuition costs in June, but this year announced its plans in the fall, which Interim President Harris Pastides said will help students and families prepare better.

“The global pandemic has led to prolonged budget uncertainty for many South Carolina families,” Pastides said. “I hope that we can give some comfort to both current and future students that we recognize these challenges and that our institution is committed to offering affordable degree programs.”

While tuition costs will stay the same, many students will pay less due to the wide availability of need and merit-based scholarships. About half of UofSC students graduate with zero debt compared to about 30 percent nationally.

For more information on UofSC tuition, visit their tuition and aid page.