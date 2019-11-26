University of South Carolina celebrates annual “Tiger Burn” ahead of Clemson game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina held their annual “Tiger Burn” ahead of their football game against their hated rival Clemson.

Students, alumni and community members gathered for the event.

The 20-foot effigy tiger was built to burn by engineering students who are part of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.

A pep rally preceded the burn, featuring South Carolina’s mascot, Cocky, cheerleaders, and the traditional tiger eulogy.

The Carolina-Clemson game has been played since 1896 and the idea of the “Tiger Burn” began after the 1902 game.