COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC” which it adopted in 2019.

Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introduces a USC spirit mark.

“The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand,” President Michael Amiridis said. “In my short time back at the university, alumni and other stakeholders have told me how important it is to return the USC name back to the institution. We are initiating that change today.”

New streamlined academic logo for University of South Carolina New USC Spirit mark

“The Board of Trustees strongly supports this action,” Board Chairman Thad Westbrook said. “Our alumni and stakeholders have overwhelmingly stated their strong desire to return to the USC name and the USC tradition. We are excited about this change.”

Updated branding will take effect on January 4th, 2023.