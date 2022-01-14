University of South Carolina leaning toward ex-provost for president

This photo provided by University of South Carolina shows University of South Carolina presidential candidate Michael Amiridis in Columbia, S.C. University trustees were expected to choose Amiridis to be the school’s new president Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (University of South Carolina via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina is leaning toward appointing a former professor and provost as its next president.

The Board of Trustees on Friday named University of Illinois Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis as its only finalist for the job.

Amiridis spent more than 20 years at the University of South Carolina, where he was a chemical engineering professor and later provost before he left for Chicago in 2015.

Amiridis met virtually with faculty and students on Friday morning. The Board of Trustees is expected to offer him the job when it meets Friday afternoon.

The selection would bring an end to the university’s second protracted and problematic search for a new leader.