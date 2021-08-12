University of South Carolina offers game tickets, tuition as vaccine incentives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Free tuition, Apple products and coveted tickets to this year’s Carolina vs. Clemson game are among prizes the University of South Carolina is offering to campus members who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Interim University President and trained epidemiologist Harris Pastides announced the weekly prize giveaway Wednesday as part of a “vigorous vaccination campaign.”

Pastides said earlier this month that the school would also mandate mask-wearing indoors, but school officials withdrew the policy after Attorney General Alan Wilson said it was against state law.

Legislators have also banned public colleges from requiring students to get inoculated.

Young adults have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.