COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – University of South Carolina will host the second annual “A Celebration of Dawn Staley featuring Robin Roberts,” on April 27.

“It is a privilege to honor Coach Staley and support her goal of helping deserving students pursue their dreams of higher education,” said USC President Michael Amiridis.

“Dawn is a national treasure, who continues to impact us all. This year, we are also honored by the participation of Robin Roberts, a sports legend and extraordinary journalist. It will be a special night.”

The event will recognize Coach Staley, the Gamecock women’s basketball historic 2022-23 season, and feature a fireside chat between Dawn Staley and special guest Robin Roberts.

The goal of the night is to raise money for the Dawn Staley Champions Fund which helps support scholarships for first-generation, economically disadvantaged, underrepresented students at USC by providing financial aid for tuition and educational expenses.

Tickets for the April 27th event at the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia can be purchased online.