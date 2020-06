COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – An in-person graduation commencement ceremony is now set for the 2020 May graduates of the University of South Carolina.

According to “The Daily Gamecock” it will start at 9 a.m. on August 8th, 2020 at Williams Brice Stadium.

All students and guests will be required to wear a face mask and there will be a two guest limit per student.

President Bob Caslen says that the ceremony will only take place if there is no significant increase in COVID-19 cases in July and August.