UofSC: $1.5M donation to expand civil rights education center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (USC) is planning to expand its civil rights programs, exhibits, and collections with a monetary donation received on Tuesday.

Williams, an energy infrastructure company, gifted $1.5 million to USC which will be used towards enhancing K-12 and college student learning in addition to expanding collections and exhibits at the Center for Civil Rights History and Research.

USC also says that some of the funds will be used to interview civil-rights era participants throughout the state and digitally preserve their historical narratives.

“It is fitting that Williams chose Black History Month to announce this significant gift dedicated to elevating the untold civil rights history of South Carolina,” Congressman Clyburn said. “It is only through teaching this important history that we can fulfill [Alexis] de Tocqueville’s belief that ‘the greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.’ The USC Center for Civil Rights History and Research is well positioned with the support of private and public partners to lead the way.”