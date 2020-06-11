UofSC and Clemson students, alumni demand repeal of Heritage Act

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – Two rival schools have put aside their differences to fight for one cause: the removal of Confederate and pro-segregation memorials on campus. The University of South Carolina (UofSC) and Clemson University are calling upon state leaders to repeal the SC Heritage Act of 2000, which essentially prevents institutions from making independent decisions regarding memorials of the Confederacy.

An amendment to the Heritage Act made in 2000 “prohibits…the removal, changing, or renaming of any local or state monument, marker, memorial, school, or street erected or named in honor of the Confederacy or the Civil Rights Movement without the enactment of a joint resolution of the General Assembly approving same adopted by a two-thirds vote of the membership of each house.”

At UofSC, petitions are circulating to rename the Strom Thurmond Center, and Sims Hall.

The Thurmond Center is named after a former SC Governor and Senator who was very much pro-segregation. In a 1948 speech, Thurmond said “there’s not enough troops in the army to force the Southern people to break down segregation and admit the Negro race into our theaters, into our swimming pools, into our homes, and into our churches.”

Sims Hall, a women’s dorm, is named after J. Marion Sims, a Confederate gynecologist “whose experiments on women slaves have been widely condemned.” Sims considered the patients property, and wrote in his autobiography “there was never a time that I could not, at any day, have had a subject for operation.”

At Clemson, there is support to change the name of Calhoun Honors College, named for former Vice President, John C. Calhoun, perhaps one of the most outspoken proponents of slavery and secession in the state’s history. Calhoun described the institution of slavery as “a good, as it has thus far proved itself to be, to both, and will continue to prove so, if not disturbed by the fell spirit of Abolition,” going so far as to say that “the black race of Central Africa….came among us in a low, degraded, and savage condition, and, in the course of a few generations, it has grown up under the fostering care of our institutions, as reviled as they have been, to its present comparative civilized condition.” He cited the “civilization of the African race” as “conclusive proof of the general happiness of the race.”

The petitions have gained over 60,000 signatures thus far.