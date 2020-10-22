UofSC cancels spring break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Thursday announced the cancellation of spring break for the 2020-21 school year.
According to UofSC, the new schedule “allows for continued face-to-face instruction and a traditional campus experience while protecting the community from the spread of COVID-19.”
The schedule removes spring break and adds an equal number of “wellness days” throughout the semester. This way, students and staff are able to take breaks, but “the type of extended travel that leads to increased viral spread” is eliminated.
The university will offer ‘special programming’ on wellness days “to help students recharge while engaging in fun community activities.”
The new schedule is as follows:
- Classes Begin: Jan 11 Monday
- Martin Luther King Day Holiday: Jan 18 Monday
- Last day to change/drop a course without a grade of W being recorded (Part of Term 30): Jan 19 Tuesday
- Presidents Day Holiday: Feb 15 Monday
- Wellness Holiday: Feb 25 Thursday
- Wellness Holiday: March 12 Friday
- Last day to apply for May graduation: Feb 15 Monday
- Last day to drop a course or withdraw without a grade of WF being recorded (Part of Term 30): March 27 Saturday
- Wellness Holiday: March 30 Tuesday
- Wellness Holiday: April 21 Wednesday
- Last Day of Classes: April 26 Monday
- Reading Day: April 27 Tuesday
- Final Examinations (including exams on Saturday): April 28 to May 5, Wed to Wed
- Commencement Exercises in Columbia: May 7 – 8 Friday to Saturday