UofSC cancels spring break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Thursday announced the cancellation of spring break for the 2020-21 school year.

According to UofSC, the new schedule “allows for continued face-to-face instruction and a traditional campus experience while protecting the community from the spread of COVID-19.”

The schedule removes spring break and adds an equal number of “wellness days” throughout the semester. This way, students and staff are able to take breaks, but “the type of extended travel that leads to increased viral spread” is eliminated.

The university will offer ‘special programming’ on wellness days “to help students recharge while engaging in fun community activities.”

The new schedule is as follows: