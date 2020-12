COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Monday announced that the men’s basketball game vs Clemson University scheduled for December 19 has been postponed due to COVID-19.

In an email, UofSC said that the decision was made “due to the positive COVID-19 tests within the South Carolina men’s basketball program.”

Officials are discussing “the potential of rescheduling for a future date to be determined” and plan to provide updates at a later time.