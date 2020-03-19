SC Universities move to online instruction for the rest of the Spring semester

S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina, The College of Charleston, Clemson, and The Citadel will implement online instruction for the remainder of the academic year.

All of the universities said that final exams will also be taken online.

Commencement ceremonies scheduled for May are postponed for UofSc, CofC, and Clemson. The Citadel said that they are unsure whether or not Commencement will take place as scheduled.

UofSC Students needing to retrieve belongings from residence halls can coordinate with the University Housing Department.

CofC on campus students have been asked to move out by March 23 at 8:00 p.m. Students that cannot move out by that time must apply to stay. Off campus students are urged not to return to campus, as “access to university facilities and services is extremely limited.”

Housing officials at Clemson are still working on a plan to determine when students can come move out. Only students with pre-approval will be allowed to stay on campus.

Cadets at the Citadel will have access to barracks to clear their rooms and turn in their uniforms and gear sometime before May.

Reimbursements are being discussed by all of the universities and will be announced at a later date.

More information can be found on the university websites.