UofSC opening with ‘accelerated’ fall semester, ending in-person classes after Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) announced on Sunday night an updated schedule for the fall semester, on an ‘accelerated’ timeline.

The university plans to begin classes on August 30, with some face-to-face options and an increased availability of online options. President Bob Calsen said that switching many classes originally planned to be in-person, to an online format is “for the safety of the students and their instructors,” and that all students will have the opportunity to be re-advised.

On Labor Day (September 7), classes will be held remotely.

Fall Break, which was originally scheduled to be October 15-16, is cancelled. Students will attend classes as usual. President Calsen said that the decision to cancel Fall Break was made due to “the public health risks associated with thousands of students and faculty returning to campus after Fall Break travels.”

November 23 is the last scheduled day for face-to-face instruction. When students leave campus on November 24 for Thanksgiving Break, they will not return for the duration of the semester.

Remote classes will be held on November 30 and December 1. Reading days and final exams will take place remotely, between December 2 and 14.

The decision to end the semester virtually was informed by the projections of current models, which anticipate “a spike in cases of COVID-19 at the beginning of December, which also will likely coincide with traditional flu season.”

President Calsen assured the UofSC community “these changes are part of the new normal that all of us must embrace as we return to campus for work and study, and they are necessary for us to successfully resume in-person instruction. Most importantly, they reflect our top priority: your health, safety and wellbeing.”

The university said that their plans are fluid, and if necessary, will change based on the guidance of health professionals. They have yet to release plans concerning the spring semester.

