UofSC president tests positive for COVID-19, not experiencing symptoms

FILE – In this Monday, July 22, 2019, file photo, new University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen meets with alumni and others, in Columbia, S.C. Caslen, a retired Army general chosen to be the University of South Carolina’s president, says he has learned he needs to listen more and communicate his ideas better. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university announced on Wednesday that Caslen tested positive for the virus Tuesday evening and is isolating at home.

They say he is asymptomatic.

“I am in good health and continuing to work from home. I look forward to returning to the office as soon as possible,” said Caslen. “My diagnosis reinforces the need for everyone to get Covid tested regularly to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

School leaders say Caslen’s positive test was administered through the university’s COVID testing program. They say he tests at least three times a week for the virus.