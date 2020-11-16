UofSC students and fans hope next head football coach turns program around

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The search is on for the next head football coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Fans and students said they are anxious to see who will be leading the team next season.

Elisabeth Stockley will be graduating from the University of South Carolina next spring. The nursing major said she was hoping to see the Gamecocks football team do well during her senior year.

She wasn’t surprised by the mid-season firing of head coach Will Muschamp over the weekend. Stockley said, “I think it was just time for a change. After you do the same thing over and over again you have to change it up.

Stockley said many students lost confidence in the team this year. “It’s hard knowing that is the expectation going in. Let’s just go and try to have fun even though we’re going to lose.”

The team is currently 2-5 and have lost three games in a row. Last year, South Carolina had a losing record.

Another student we spoke with said he would like a head coach who wants to light up the scoreboard at Williams Brice Stadium.

“I’d like to see somebody who’s younger, more offensive minded. But also has a pretty good idea for a defense. Defense wins championships in the SEC. You have to be good on both sides of the ball to be successful,” the student said.

A University of Georgia fan in downtown Columbia said he is sad to see Muschamp lose his job but is happy to see interim coach Mike Bobo take over the reins. Hunter Whitfield said the next head coach will need to make sure they can compete with other top teams in the SEC to recruit talented players.

Whitfield said, “That’s where the battle is going to be won, the recruiting battle. Hopefully they can keep these guys around for next year as well.”

Yolanda China said she thought Muschamp was a nice guy but could see why fans were frustrated with the team’s performance the last three years. She said she hopes the next head coach will lead the Gamecocks to the top.

China said, “Get them back to winning again. Get them back to the old UofSC.”

The Gamecocks host the Missouri Tigers this Saturday.