UofSC suspends additional students for violating COVID-19 protocols

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Friday announced that two additional students have been suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols.

This brings the total number of students suspended for hosting/organizing large parties or violating quarantine at the university to 24.

The university also announced that eight previously quarantined Greek houses have completed their quarantine period. There are still four houses in quarantine.

Targeted testing is being implemented at certain residence halls, as well as in the Greek Village. UofSC says “both saliva based and nasal swab testing will be available to the campus community Monday through Friday of next week.”

Additionally, the university “is partnering with DHEC, the City of Columbia, and the US Department of Health and Services to host surge testing for residents throughout the Columbia area.”

University President Bob Caslen released the following statement:

“I am pleased with the progress we are seeing in the lowering of campus COVID cases. We do anticipate more positive cases next week as we see the effects of increased socializing over the Labor Day weekend, the results of targeted testing and further ramping up of our capacity to test asymptomatic students, faculty and staff. We’re confident our mitigation plan can accommodate additional cases and our quarantine capacity remains strong. We’re also proud to be partnering with federal, state and local leaders to bring additional surge testing capacity to the Midlands community soon. As we’ve said from the very beginning, our plan is built to be dynamic and flexible, and we continue to adapt our work to meet the ever-changing public health needs on our campus. What doesn’t change is our commitment to our campus community’s health, safety and wellbeing.“