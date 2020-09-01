UofSC taking action as COVID-19 case count spikes in past week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – University of South Carolina (UofSC) President Bob Caslen on Tuesday sent a letter to the campus community acknowledging the spike in COVID-19 cases, and detailing precautions being taken to slow the spread.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 1,017 active student cases and 1,026 total cases as of August 31.

This is over five times the case count just one week prior on August 25, when the university reported only 189 active cases.

40% of available quarantine space on campus is occupied.

In the letter, Caslen said that the university has implemented disciplinary measures against those found to be in violation of health and safety protocols.

Additionally, he said that the university is ” monitoring this week very closely and making daily assessments, fully considering potential measures of additional quarantine, virtual education and ‘remain in place’ measures.”

The dashboard is updated each Tuesday and Friday.