UofSC to require monthly COVID-19 tests during spring semester

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Monday announced plans for an enhanced COVID-19 surveillance plan upon return to campus this spring.

In a letter sent to the campus community, University President Bob Caslen explained that the role of the campus community has been pivotal in controlling virus spread:

“Through this process, the most important lesson we learned is that you are essential to any strategy we adopt. Whether it’s wearing a mask, physical distancing, washing your hands or getting tested for COVID-19 or COVID-19 antibodies, your disciplined efforts to keep yourself safe and healthy demonstrate your care for those around you and inform how we will live, learn and work together in 2021.”

According to the plan, students, faculty, and staff that live/work on campus, or are enrolled in at least one hybrid class, must provide proof of testing before returning to campus.

UofSC says that “testing can include current COVID test results, evidence of a previous positive test, or presence of COVID-19 antibodies.”

Additionally, the campus community will be tested monthly throughout the spring semester. UofSC “will assign a specific testing week each month and participants will have the flexibility to complete their tests Monday through Thursday of their assigned week.”

The university has multiple free testing sites on campus, and results are typically returned within 24 hours. Saliva testing and nasal swabs are available.

Since August 1, over 45,000 test have been conducted by UofSC.