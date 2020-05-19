UofSC will not hold in-person graduation ceremony in August

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, University of South Carolina (UofSC) president Bob Caslen announced that the university will not hold a make-up in-person graduation ceremony in August.

Caslen said that the “Decision was made after much deliberation and in consultation with public health experts and venue professionals,” as they “don’t believe it will be safe for large in-person gatherings…in the midst of the unprecedented global health crisis.”

UofSC will host a virtual graduation ceremony, which does not yet have a set date. Caslen said that he understands the virtual ceremony will not be the same, but the university hopes to “set a new standard of excellence for a virtual experience as we honor each of our graduates in the fashion you deserve.”

Graduates will be invited back to campus to celebrate once large gatherings are deemed safe.