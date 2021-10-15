UofSC’s Dawn Staley to be one of the highest-paid women’s basketball coaches in the country

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – University of South Carolina’s head basketball coach will soon be the highest-paid African-American head coach in her sport and one of the highest-paid women’s basketball coaches in the country.

The university’s board of trustees approved a new seven-year, $22.4 million contract Friday for Dawn Staley. It secures her partnership with U of SC through the 2027-28 season.

“Dawn Staley is one of the nation’s top coaches, regardless of the sport,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “She has built our women’s basketball program from the ground up, and her teams have produced champions, both on and off the floor. The ability to keep Coach Staley at the University of South Carolina is great news for all Gamecocks. I join with our fans in looking forward to seeing the great achievements her program will continue to produce in the future.”

According to the school, Staley’s base salary will be $1 million per year with outside compensation starting at $1.9 million in the first year and escalation by $100,000 per year thereafter.

They say her 2021-22 compensation begins at $2.9 million with the final year topping out at $3.5 million. It includes additional performance compensation opportunities up to $680,000 per year.

“Contract negotiations are challenging, but this one was especially important as I knew it could be a benchmark, an example for other universities to invest in their women’s basketball programs, too,” said Staley in a press release. “Our game continues to grow and the time is ripe to make a big step forward, but only if universities foster that growth by committing resources that are equitable to those given to their men’s programs. I thank Dr. Pastides, Coach Tanner and the Board of Trustees for providing that example today. And, lastly, I would be remiss to not also thank Butch Bowers, Angela O’Neal and our FAMS for their commitment and support.”