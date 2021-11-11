UPDATE: BCSO arrests deadly stabbing suspect

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested a suspect linked to a Thursday morning stabbing on St. Helena Island that claimed a man’s life.

Authortities arrested Henry James Brown, 53, in the stabbing death of Dominick Lesesene, 35.

BCSO says deputies responded to a stabbing call at 1:00 a.m. on Olde Church Road where they discovered Lesesene lying unresponsive near the road.

Officials say Lesesene died at the scene of apparent stab wounds.

BCSO says witnesses saw Lesesene in a physical altercation with Brown.

The witnesses say Brown stabbed Lesesene multiple times during the fight and then fled the scene.

Deputies and investigators searched St. Helena for Brown and located him at around 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Brown faces charges including Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime in Lasesene’s stabbing death.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will schedule a forensic autopsy to be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to confirm Lesesene’s cause of death.