UPDATE: Wanted man arrested in connection to deadly assault at Laurens Co. gas station

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Jeremy Ferguson is wanted in connection to an assault. (Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE: Wanted man Jeremy Ferguson has been arrested, according to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. He was wanted Wednesday morning after a deadly assault at a gas station.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted in connection to an assault in Laurens County.

Jeremy Ferguson is a person of interest in an incident that took place at the Hotspot store on Hwy 221 Wednesday at about 2 a.m. The victim has died as a result, according to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Ferguson was last seen in the 4000 area of 221 South in Laurens, driving a white 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with tag TJE615, deputies said.

They say if you see him, do not approach him. You’re asked to call 911.

