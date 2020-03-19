UPS offers .05¢ lesson plan copies for those temporarily homeschooling

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As children are settling in for what is expected to be at least a few weeks of distance learning, UPS is working to make caregivers’ lives easier by offering up to a 75% discount on prints.
UPS stores are offering .05¢ black and white copies of lesson plans for those homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caregivers can email lesson plans to local UPS stores, and the plans will be printed and ready for pickup; UPS will even deliver the prints curbside to those who do not feel comfortable going into the stores.
To find a UPS store near you, click here.