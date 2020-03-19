UPS offers .05¢ lesson plan copies for those temporarily homeschooling

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 17: A pedestrian walks by a United Parcel Service (UPS) truck on June 17, 2014 in San Francisco, California. UPS announced plans to begin to consider box size in the pricing of ground shipments in the U.S. and standard delivery to Canada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As children are settling in for what is expected to be at least a few weeks of distance learning, UPS is working to make caregivers’ lives easier by offering up to a 75% discount on prints.

UPS stores are offering .05¢ black and white copies of lesson plans for those homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caregivers can email lesson plans to local UPS stores, and the plans will be printed and ready for pickup; UPS will even deliver the prints curbside to those who do not feel comfortable going into the stores.

To find a UPS store near you, click here.