OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Captain from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is now under investigation by the South Carolina Law Division, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Michael Crenshaw said that he asked SLED to conduct an independent investigation into Capt. Jeff Underwood after he entered a secured area involving pills from the Sheriff’s Office pill take-back program.

According to Sheriff Crenshaw, the pills are secured separately from any evidence that is gathered. SLED is investigating the possibility of pills being taken for personal use, which is illegal.

Capt. Underwood has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 21 years and is assigned to the Uniform Patrol Bureau. Underwood has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.