Evacuations underway; Hurricane Warning now in effect for portions of the Lowcountry
LIVE TRACK: Dorian now a Category 2 hurricane, warnings issued for SC coast

Upstate first responders heading to coast to help with hurricane efforts

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- Rescue workers from the Upstate are getting ready to deploy to the coast to help when Hurricane Dorian nears South Carolina.

On Tuesday, employees from local fire departments, EMS and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office packed up at the Greenville City Fire Department Station 7 on Rutherford Road.

They’ll go first to the South Carolina Fire Academy in Columbia to wait for their assignments.

The crews are swift-water trained, so they can go into flooded areas and check structures.

They are also taking boats, chainsaw and dry suits with them.

