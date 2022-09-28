GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville man was arrested Tuesday for nonconsensual touching and recording victims at multiple locations.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 58-year-old Matthew Andrew Foster with two counts of second-degree assault & battery and voyeurism.

According to the arrest warrants, on November 2020, Foster committed an act of nonconsensual touching of the private part of a juvenile while exiting the restroom at the Dollar Tree located at 3875 Grandview Drive.

Another incident occurred later that month in the parking lot of Food Lion at 1004 West Georgia Road. The arrest warrants said Foster reached his hand inside a victim’s car and grabbed their breast.

On December 2020, Foster entered a women’s restroom at the Spinx/Dunkin Donuts at 697 South Street and placed his cell phone over a stall that was occupied at the time according to the arrest warrants.

Based on surveillance footage, witnesses’ statements and other physical evidence, Foster was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

His bond is $75,000.