GREENVILLE COUNTY (WSPA) – A Piedmont man was charged Friday with four counts of human trafficking and voyeurism.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 35-year-old Justin Stoddard allegedly recruited, solicited, isolated and transported four victims under 18 knowing that they would be subjected to sex trafficking.

All incidents occurred in Greenville County from January 2020 to March 2023 according to the arrest warrants.

SLED said Stoddard is also accused of voyeurism.

7NEWS previously reported that Stoddard was charged on March 16th with the following:

four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor

four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

one count of obscene/disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years old or younger

The incidents happened in Greenville and Simpsonville between May 2019 and July 2021.

Arrest warrants said Stoddard knowingly recorded and created a digital file without the victims’ knowledge for the purpose of sexual desire of any person.

Victims were between the ages of 11 and 14, SLED said.

Stoddard remains in custody at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone who may be a victim or know about an incident regarding sex trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888)373-7888 or Text: 233733 (BeFree).

