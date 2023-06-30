ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County fugitive has been arrested after a 17-year search.

“He’s been the most wanted and the one that’s been missing for the longest period of time,” Carrie Miller of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hall was charged for trafficking cocaine and failing to stop for blue lights. But, he did not appear for his court date. According to the sheriff’s office, he was tried and found guilty in his absence in 2006.

Anderson County investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service searched for him. Their investigation led them hundreds of miles away.

“Antran Hall was located in Detroit, Michigan living under an alias name,” Miller said. “He had been on the run for 17 years and had a completely different life.”

“Eventually, Mr. Hall made a mistake,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Doug Leslie added. “We were able to capitalize on his mistake, determine who he was and where he was.”

Leslie said investigators began surveilling Hall’s Detroit home Monday. The following day, investigators moved in.

“We saw an individual matching Hall’s description leave the residence, get in a vehicle, and they were able to stop him, identify him and take him into custody,” Leslie said.

Hall even had his family fooled, according to investigators.

“He has a wife and kids back there [in Detroit] who had no idea who he was back here in South Carolina,” Miller said.

Hall is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center as he awaits extradition to Anderson County.

“For trafficking cocaine, there’s a wide range of sentences that could be handed down depending on the weight and if this is your first, second, or third drug charge,” John Reckenbeil, a civil and criminal defense lawyer, explained. “He could be looking at up to 30 years as basically the max if it was the most amount of weight and the third drug trafficking charge. But, most of the time you’re looking at anywhere between seven and 10 years for trafficking.”

Reckenbeil said Hall could face additional jail time for escaping.

“He’s looking at another five years that would be tacked on,” he said.