GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Belton man was charged for electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools in Anderson County.

We previously reported that the Belton Police Department was investigating a faxed threat against a middle school on May 27.

Police believed the threat to be non-credible and worked with officials during the investigation.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that 22-year-old Jonathan Trent Patterson was arrested and taken into custody.

U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis said, “While these charges speak for themselves, this office aggressively investigates and, where appropriate, prosecutes threats of violence and acts of violence.”

“This is especially true when anyone threatens harm against our schools, and recent events confirm these threats must be taken seriously,” Ellis said.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the FBI are investigating the case.

Patterson will appear in court Friday at 2:30 at the Carroll A. Campbell, Jr. U.S. Courthouse.