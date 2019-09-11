Upstate man loses almost $11,000 in texting scam, deputies say

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a Pacolet man’s report that he was scammed out of $10,800.

The victim received several nude photos of a young lady from a number he did not recognize, according to a Union County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man reportedly told the person who sent the photos that they had the wrong number and asked them to stop sending photos.

The victim later received a call from a Columbia number. The caller claimed to be an agent with the state Law Enforcement Division and told the victim he could go to prison for several years, according to the report. The caller told the victim that the girl’s grandparents wanted to talk and “this could all go away.”

Deputies said the victim then received a message from the original number asking him to pay $4,800.

He sent the money through FedEx to an address in Aikens, according to the report.

The person then texted again from the original number asking for $6,000.

When the person reached out for a third time asking for $12,500, the victim contacted the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are investigating the incident.