GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man won $200,000 when he made a snack run and bought a winning scratch-off.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Rd. in Greenville for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye.

He took his ticket to his grandmother’s house and scratched it after church.

“It’s crazy,” he said of the big win. “I couldn’t stop looking at the ticket.”

the man did not share with lottery officials what his plan was with the prize money but was excited about the possibilities.