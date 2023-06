COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization crowned Miss Bridge City, Jada Samuel, as Miss South Carolina 2023 on Saturday evening.

Samuel is a 26-year-old from Greenville, S.C. Samuel performed a monologue, previously won the Miss Evening Gown Award and will receive a $60,000 scholarship.

The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization also named four additional delegates as runners-up in the 2023 Miss South Carolina competition: