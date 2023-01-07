BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police officer lost everything in a house fire this week, including four of his dogs.

“And I think they were looking for me to save them,” said Officer Allen Baker.

Blacksburg Police Officer Allen Baker and his wife came home Wednesday night, to a house full of smoke and flames.

Baker’s wife called 911, while he tried to run inside the house to save their pets.

“I tried to get close enough to kick in the door, but I just couldn’t get close enough. I couldn’t save them,” said the Officer.

He said their dogs are their family, four of them died in the fire, three others survived.

Picture Credit: Allen Baker

“You can tell that they’re traumatized too, because dogs have better hearing then we ever will. I know that they heard their sisters inside barking,” stated Officer Baker.

They lost everything they owned. The house and the things, he said, can be replaced, but not the lives taken.

“It’ll never heal, a callus will grow over it, so it doesn’t hurt so bad,” he said.

“In the last couple of days, all the years that I, you know, have spent trying to console people. I would tell them God doesn’t give you more than you can handle,” said Officer Baker. “That it’s going to be alright. Those words are just hollow.”

Officer Baker has dedicated his life to service, he’s a veteran and has been behind a police badge for 24 years.

The first call Officer Baker made was to Lieutenant Brian Mullinax.

“Do what we can to help him out, Officer Baker has been a tremendous asset since being with our department, in the short time that he’s been there,” said the Lieutenant.

Lt. Mullinax said, during his 6 months serving Blacksburg, Officer Baker has become a part of the community.

“Every day, we leave our families at home and stuff like that and go out to do what we can to protect and serve people,” he said. “Seeing the outpouring of help that we’ve got from the community, you know, it’s a chance for them to give back to us.”

Lieutenant Mullinax said the department would be grateful for anything. Officer Baker is asking the community for prayers.

The Blacksburg Police Department will be taking donations that will go directly to Officer Baker and his family. You can drop them off at the department or town hall.

There will be a fundraiser on January 14 at The Red Barn, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a raffle to benefit the family. For more on how you can help, click here.

Lt. Mullinax said SLED is still investigating the cause, but no foul play is suspected.