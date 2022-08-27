ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School Friday.

Deputies charged Ronald Coleman, 18, with possession of a firearm on school property.

The Sheriff’s office said the gun was spotted in between class periods. Two of the school’s SRO officers were inside the school to take the student into custody.

No incident occurred at the school and no threats were made by the student, deputies said.

The assistant superintendent of Anderson School District Five, Kyle Newton, confirmed with 7NEWS that the student was arrested without incident.

Coleman was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.