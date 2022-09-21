CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Police Department is investigating a shooting in a church parking lot on Monday.

According to police a 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson Monday night.

Shot multiple times, the teen was given lifesaving aid and transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Detective Tyler Owens at (864) 623-2001.

Anonymous information can be submitted via the department’s website at www.clemsonpd.org.