US Army: Soldier, 19, found dead at South Carolina base

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – U.S. Army officials in South Carolina confirm a 19-year-old soldier has been found dead at Fort Jackson.

Base spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully said in a statement that the Army National Guard soldier was found unresponsive at a field location Wednesday morning.

The soldier’s unit took life-saving measures while contacting emergency medical services but he couldn’t be saved.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officials confirmed the soldier was from Minnesota. He hasn’t been identified pending notification of family members.

Sully said an investigation into the cause of death is being conducted.

