US Attorney working to end human trafficking in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – US Attorney for the District of SC Peter McCoy on Wednesday appealed to the public for help combatting human trafficking in South Carolina.

McCoy is asking the public to “understand the signs, learn how and [to whom] to report, and stand firm with law enforcement to ensure justice is served for the victims of both sex trafficking and labor trafficking.”

Although it can happen to anyone, traffickers often target the most vulnerable, such as “those with substance abuse problems, those with caregivers who have substance abuse problems, those who experienced childhood abuse or neglect, those with disabilities, those with unstable living and financial situations, and victims of domestic violence.”

Victims are lured in “with stories that are simply to good to be true,” such as “an instant ‘everlasting love’ or a promise of an incredible job opportunity far away but lacking specific details of the job.”

Anyone who thinks they may be witnessing human trafficking in any form should contact law enforcement immediately.