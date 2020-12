U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, center, R-S.C., talks with state Reps. Chris Wooten, left, and Micah Caskey, right, at a get-out-the-vote event on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson is the latest member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican said in a statement late Wednesday that he tested positive earlier in the day. Wilson said he was experiencing no symptoms and would quarantine through the Christmas holiday.

Wilson delivered a speech on the floor of the U.S. House earlier Wednesday. He is 73 years old and was recently elected to a 10th term in the U.S. House.