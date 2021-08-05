US Rep. Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – US Congressman Ralph Norman has tested positive for COVID-19.

Norman issued a statement saying he’d tested positive on Thursday. “Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!