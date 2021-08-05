US Rep. Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – US Congressman Ralph Norman has tested positive for COVID-19.
Norman issued a statement saying he’d tested positive on Thursday. “Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” he said.
by: Emily SmithPosted: / Updated:
SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – US Congressman Ralph Norman has tested positive for COVID-19.
Norman issued a statement saying he’d tested positive on Thursday. “Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” he said.