US women’s basketball to train in South Carolina next week

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley signals during the first half against Mississippi State in the final of NCAA women’s Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP) – Dawn Staley is going to be busy next week.

The South Carolina coach will be pulling double duty leading the fourth-ranked Gamecocks and running a USA Basketball training camp at the school from Feb. 4-7.

Staley’s college team will be at Auburn on the first night of the camp, so U.S. assistant coaches Cheryl Reeve and Dan Hughes will be in charge.

Assistant Jen Rizzotti won’t attend because she is busy coaching her George Washington team.

Four-time Olympians Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi won’t be at the camp, but veteran medalists Sylvia Fowles, Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner will be among the 19 players in attendance.

