USC will begin selling alcohol at sporting events in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has now approved the sale of alcohol at football, baseball, and basketball games starting in January.

The move comes after the Southeastern Conference opted to revise its policy on selling alcoholic beverages at sporting venues back in May. Two months later, officials with the University of South Carolina chose not to change their alcohol sales policy at Williams-Brice Stadium during football season.

“Our athletics and university staff have reviewed data and best practices pertaining to alcohol sales at peer institutions around the nation and have been navigating laws unique to the state of South Carolina,” said University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “We want to make sure we do this right as it relates to security, customer service, and the fan experience.”

The move was initially expected to be made before the start of each sport’s season. Alcohol sales will begin at UofSC sporting venues starting Jan. 1.

Beer and wine sales are scheduled to begin on Jan. 2 at Colonial Life Arena when the South Carolina women’s basketball team hosts Kentucky. Sales will continue on Jan. 7 when the Gamecocks’ men’s basketball team hosts Florida.

Alcohol sales will also go into effect at Williams-Brice Stadium starting next season. The alcohol sales in public areas must incorporate management expectations implemented by the SEC. That includes the following: