USC will not face punishments over search for new president; SACS monitoring the college

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina will not face any punishments regarding how it handled the search for a new president.

However, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which accredits colleges, says it will continue monitoring the university.

It comes after the school was accused of allowing outside political forces to influence trustees when picking Robert “Bob” Caslen as the school’s new president.

Governor Henry McMaster reportedly pressured trustees to pick Caslen after they voted to re-start the presidential search.

Gov. McMaster said the accreditation decision means it is time to move on.