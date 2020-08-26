USCB facing COVID clusters throughout campus

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina Beaufort is currently dealing with COVID-19 clusters on campus after eight women’s soccer players tested positive.

Classrooms are now at 30% capacity with social distancing and some students still believe its scary to return back to campus.

“You don’t know if they got tested and if they are positive and if they told anybody,” said Olayah Safouan, USCB student. “They could have kept the results to themselves. We hope they are being honest, to allow us to stay at school.”

The school has completed their “mass testing,” but students can go to Beaufort Memorial for testing if needed.

