USCG searching for two missing boaters near Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews from US Coast Guard (USCG) Sector Charleston are searching for two missing boaters off the coast of Beaufort Tuesday evening.

According to the USCG, a family member of the boaters called around 3:47 p.m. Tuesday to report that the men had not returned on time.

Their boat was found capsized near the south end of St. Helena Sound.

USCG deployed multiple assets to aid in the search for the men, including:

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah

29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Tybee Island

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Charleston

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Facility Savannah

87-foot cutter Pompano from Tybee Island

Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal from Sector North Carolina

The SC Department of Natural Resources, Parris Island Fire Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO, and Fripp Island Sea Rescue are assisting.