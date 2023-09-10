COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The ‘Mighty Sound of the Southeast’ will sweep the streets of New York City during the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade committee has selected the University of South Carolina’s Carolina Band to perform in the 2024 parade.

Officials made the announcement during the band’s halftime show at the South Carolina vs. Furman football game on Saturday.

The Carolina Band was one of 10 groups chosen from more than 100 applicants.

This is the first time in the band’s history that it’s been given this opportunity.

“We owe this incredible achievement to all of the Carolina Band alumni, directors, and staff members from our 103 years,” Band Director Jay Jacobs said.

“We cannot wait to fill the streets of New York with the ‘Mighty Sound of the Southeast.’”