USDA announces over $73M investment in rural SC infrastructure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday announced that funding for improvements in rural infrastructure is coming to South Carolina.

$73.3 million has been allotted for building and improving infrastructure in rural areas across the state.

The funds will be used to “increase access to health care, education, and public safety, while spurring community development and building sound infrastructure for people living in rural communities,” according to a press release.

Specifically, investments will be made in three programs: Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants, Community Facilities Loan Guarantees, and Community Facilities Disaster Grants.

USDA State Director for South Carolina, Dr. Saundra Glover, explained that “these projects will ensure that [rural] areas will enjoy the same basic quality of life and services enjoyed by urban areas and provide much needed access for residents living in those areas.”