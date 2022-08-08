SANTEE, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Monday announced a $30 million investment in rural South Carolina infrastructure and education.

$11.8 million of the total investment will go towards improving the Santee Wastewater Treatment Plant. Upgrades will include converting “an outdated aerated lagoon system to a Sequencing Batch Reactor system with capabilities to expand the system in the future.”

The improvement will also expand the Santee Wastewater Treatment Plant, increasing the plant’s capacity “from 0.713 million gallons per day to 1.5 million gallons per day, with the ability to … expand to 3 million gallons per day when the need arises.”

A release from the USDA noted that “sanitary waste disposal systems and clean drinking water are vital not only to public health, but also to the economic vitality of rural America.”

The investment will also put $18 million towards constructing a new Student Activity and Community Center at Claflin University, an HBCU in Orangeburg County.