WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A key Lowcountry transit project could see a major funding boost to help advance construction through a 2024 fiscal year budget request from the Biden-Harris Administration.

The United States Department of Transportation announced Thursday that 18 large transit projects across 11 states were advised to receive $4.45 billion in a recent budget request to congress, the department stated in a release.

Of the 11 projects, the Lowcountry Bus Rapid Transit (LCRT) project in South Carolina was listed to receive up to $100 million.

LCRT is South Carolina’s first major rapid transit system planned between North Charleston and Charleston. The system would include 19 guided electric buses.

The project also includes traffic signal priority, operation and maintenance upgrades, and a 140-vehicle park-and-ride facility.

“Transit connects people to jobs, schools, loved ones and more; we’re proud to deliver this funding to expand transit across the country” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

USDOT said the funding recommendation will help Americans who depend on transit systems daily, help in reducing emissions, and create more jobs in construction.