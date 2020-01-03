USGS: 1.8 earthquake reported near Cayce, SC early Friday

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 1.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in Cayce, South Carolina early Friday morning according to a report from the United States Geological Survey.

Officials say the earthquake was reported around midnight and had a depth of two miles.

NBC News affiliate WIS in Columbia, SC says the quake was recorded on the western side of the Congaree near Taylor Street in Cayce.

The Palmetto State is no stranger to quakes. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually across the state, but most ho unnoticed because of the low magnitude.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was previously recorded near Two Notch Road and Forest Drive in Columbia on December 14th, according to WIS.

In the Lowcountry, earthquakes are often recorded in or near Summerville.