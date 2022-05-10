ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD)- Two small earthquakes were reported near Elgin on Tuesday afternoon bringing the total number of earthquakes in the Midlands this week to seven.

Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred around 1:24 p.m. a few miles southeast of Elgin.

A second earthquake, 2.8 magnitude, registered a few miles east of Elgin at around 3:09 p.m.

SCEMD Twitter

A preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning. More than 5,000 people across the state reported feeling that earthquake, according to the USGS’s website.

Since April 9, there have been 7 reported earthquakes in the Midlands.